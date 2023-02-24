Sanderson High School students experience Black History Month performances

There was written word, interpretive dance, even a fashion show during the BHM program.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanderson High School in Raleigh treated students to a Black history performance that included dance, fashion show and more.

There was written word, interpretive dance, even a fashion show during the Black History Month program at Sanderson High school.

The program put on by students of all grade levels incorporated history and information about higher education all throughout the state and country.

A big hit for the audience included information about HBCU's, their founding history and the sorority and fraternity's associated with them.

Another big hit was the explanation on how Black culture has influenced fashion throughout the decades.

ABC11 spoke with Favour Amogu, a senior who introduced us to the program.

She says she has high hopes for her fellow classmates.

"I feel like kids in this generation are starting to wind up like influencers, everywhere in fashion, media in schools and unfortunately some of them may not realize it yet but with this program I feel like this is an outreach to those who don't understand it yet," she said.

Other school leaders also in attendance included city council members and school board members.