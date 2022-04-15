Black history museum proposed for downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Black history museum may soon be coming to downtown Fayetteville.Cumberland County Commissioners got a first look Thursday at the proposal."The story of Fayetteville's Black Community will be told with reverence," said Dr. Dauv Evans, Associate Director for the project. "Why not Fayetteville, why not Cumberland County?"The museum would tell the story of how Black culture has shaped Fayetteville and Cumberland County--from the founders of Fayetteville State University to the present day social justice movement.Sir David Adjaye has been pegged to design the museum's building. He is known for designing the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.It's unclear when of if this development will be greenlit. Commissioners will talk about it again during their next meeting on April 18.