black lives matter

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize thanks to a foreign agency.

A member of the Norwegian parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness to the issue of racial justice.

Supporters said the situation is similar to when the award went to Martin Luther King Jr. nearly 50 years ago.

They also compared it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were individually honored twice.

An estimated 20-million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

The parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter said it may be a long shot to win, but it's important to spark the discussion.

A far right member of the Norwegian parliament is also said to be nominating former president Donald trump for his work involving Middle East peace.

Video above is an ABC13 Townhall discussion from Sept. 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonour america living while blackblack lives matternobel prizeblack history monthawardgeorge floydu.s. & worldpoliticspolice brutalitynobel peace prizebreonna taylor
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Fayetteville to temporarily reinstall 'Black Lives Do Matter' display
George Floyd's past arrests can't be used at trial, judge says
High school denies athlete's request to wear BLM warmups
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 3,900 extra COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Wake Co.
Driver crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King, no injuries reported
Tillis among senators to propose counter to Biden's COVID relief plan
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NC NAACP in support of addressing systemic racism in social studies
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Weather: Few showers & spotty flurries today
Show More
Raleigh man charged in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old son: Police
WEATHER: Rain to stick around in the Triangle as icy weather moves out
A groundhog forecast: More winter or early spring?
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
More TOP STORIES News