DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's an annual Christmas tradition at Durham's Hillside High School, but this year the school's auditorium seats are empty.
The Triangle Performance Ensemble presents its first virtual performance of Black Nativity Durham.
This is the 14th year Hillside High School drama department director Wendell Tabb and co-producer Xavier Carson have produced the holiday musical. The performance originally conceived by Langston Hughes is a soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ.
"Our adaptation features a cast of over 100 of some of the area's most talented singers, dancers, actors and musicians, all coming together on one stage to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," said director and producer Wendell Tabb.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the often sold out event is streaming online until Dec. 31. The tickets range in price for $10 to $15.
Black Nativity Durham producers take the tradition online amid pandemic
