RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a WakeMed late Wednesday night.
According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a call at WakeMed concerning a man who walked in just before 10:10 p.m.
RELATED: 16-year-old girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in downtown Raleigh
Police learned that the shooting may have taken place in the 300 block of Blesdoe Avenue.
There is no word on a shooting suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into WakeMed in Raleigh; investigation underway
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News