16-year-old girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police say a 16-year-old is in serious condition after being stabbed in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday night.Raleigh police responding to the 1000 block of Garner Road just after 8:30 p.m.There is no word on a stabbing suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.