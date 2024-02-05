Surveillance video released in shooting that sent Durham 8-year-old girl to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New video shows a man firing off 14 shots into a home on Liberty Street in Durham.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on January 18.

At least one of the bullets fired hit an 8-year-old girl. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Feb. 5, she was still listed as recovering.

Durham Police Department has not made an arrest in the shooting. However, the department just released new surveillance video.

The shooter in the video is difficult to make out. But you can hear him fire 14 shots and see him pointing the gun at a building.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

