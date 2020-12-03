Do you know your blood type? Answer could be key to important health information

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the pandemic continues, Triangle direct access lab testing company Any Lab Test Now is seeing an uptick in tests to determine a person's blood type. Any Lab Test Now commissioned a survey of 500 adults about their blood type and found more than 37% surveyed have no clue about their blood type and 58% have never even thought about it.
Glory Gallucci, owner of several Any Lab Test Now locations in North Carolina said she believes many people are coming in for the test to determine their blood type since recent studies about ties to COVID-19 symptoms and blood type have been released.
"There are eight different blood types," explained Gallucci. "Certain blood types have higher risks for certain diseases than others. And, preliminary studies have shown, for example, O-positive people tend to be more resilient against coronavirus and having much milder symptoms, so, that's good for the O-positive people," Gallucci added.
Gallucci said the test in her labs to determine blood types is simple and involves drawing a tube of blood for the lab. Results are typically back in 48 to 72 hours.
Though individual doctors can help with testing to determine blood type, Any Lab Test Now also offers the test with no referral or appointment needed. The cost is $29.
The Any Lab Test Now survey also found:
More than half surveyed (51%) have no clue how we get our blood type and others falsely believe blood type is partly determined by weight, height, or diet - when these factors play no role at all.
Nearly one quarter (21%) believe blood type can change through the years when it remains constant throughout your life.
Almost (74%) have no clue your blood type can help you gain or lose weight or even make you feel more tired.
RESEARCH ASSOCIATED WITH BLOOD TYPE HEALTH RISKS:
INCREASED CHANCE OF CANCER. A majority (65%) of those surveyed do not know your blood type raises your chances of developing stomach or pancreatic cancer. A study in the The Journal of the National Cancer Institute found people with type A blood were more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than those with type O blood. Researchers point to the "H. pylori" bacteria known to cause inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, common among people with type A blood.
STRESS FACTOR. (75%) of respondents do not know your blood type can affect how you cope with stress. When people "stress out" it boosts the body's level of cortisol. Evidence shows people with type A blood tend to start with a higher level of cortisol so they may have a harder time coping with stress.
HEART PROBLEMS. More than half (61%) don't realize your blood type can increase your risk of heart disease. Harvard School of Public Health researchers determined people with AB and B type blood are at higher risk for heart problems.
