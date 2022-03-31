Travel

Blue Origin launch: UNC professor Jim Kitchen ready to visit space following launch delays

UNC professor Jim Kitchen excited for today's space flight

After a couple delays, UNC professor Jim Kitchen will finally launch into space Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Kitchen was originally prepared to blast off on March 23 with five other astronauts, including comedian Pete Davidson. The delays and scheduling conflicts forced Davidson to give up his seat.

But Kitchen is still as excited as before to fulfill a lifelong dream of his: traveling to space. Kitchen is an avid traveler who has already visited all 193 United Nations-recognized countries

"For me for being the first person that's ever visited every country and then to see it from space, that's a that's a deeply personal thing for me," Kitchen said.

Kitchen's launch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. You can watch the entire flight in the media player at the top of this article.



Kitchen's flight will be Blue Origin's fourth crewed flight to space and the first of 2022.

The other astronauts on the flight include CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, and former NASA manager George Nield. Marc Hagle is CEO of the commercial and residential property company Tricor International. His wife, Sharon, founded SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit aimed at inspiring children about spaceflight.

Blue Origin employee Gary Lai will also be on the flight, to fill the empty seat left by Davidson having to back out.
