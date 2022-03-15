UNC professor to launch into space on next Blue Origin flight

Jim Kitchen teaches entrepreneurship at UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Kitchen has traveled to all 193 United Nations-recognized countries, but now he'll get to see them from a very exclusive vantage point.
Kitchen's flight will be Blue Origin's fourth crewed flight to space and the first of 2022.
Having traveled around the globe, it’s going to be very special to see it from space. I am truly honored and beyond thrilled for the #NewShepard mission with @blueorigin on March 23! 🚀 #NC20 pic.twitter.com/y7Hy33puWk— Jim Kitchen (@JimKitchen) March 14, 2022
"I've wanted to do this since I was a little kid," Kitchen said in a video posted to his Twitter. "It's been a lifelong dream. I'm so happy to be able to do this."
Kitchen's five other astronauts include comedian Pete Davidson, CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, and former NASA manager George Nield. Marc Hagle is CEO of the commercial and residential property company Tricor International. His wife, Sharon, founded SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit aimed at inspiring children about spaceflight.
The launch is scheduled for March 23.
Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight. William Shatner was on a flight in October, blasting off from West Texas and reaching a height of roughly 66 miles above Earth on the 10-minute jaunt.
Former NFL great and "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan flew on Blue Origin's second passenger flight in December, joining astronaut Alan Shepard's daughter on the journey. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, flew on the company's first passenger flight last July.
Blue Origin flights give passengers a few minutes of weightlessness above the Earth's surface before the capsule parachutes and lands in the West Texas desert. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.
Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island," which was released in 2020.
Associated Press contributed to this report.