Bob Saget death: Actor, comedian found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, sheriff's office says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The famed television personality is most well known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House' and its Netflix sequel 'Fuller House.'

He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.



Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."



Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

A cause of death has not been announced. Sheriff's officials say there are no signs of foul play or drug use. He was 65.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacelebrity deathsbob saget
