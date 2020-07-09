natgeo

Bob Woodruff, son take viewers around the world in new National Geographic series on Disney+

ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack are heading on a father-son adventure to some of the world's most unexpected places in "Rogue Trip," their new National Geographic docu-series that will premiere on Disney+ later this month.

The father-and-son duo will head to Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Ukraine over the course of the series' six episodes. On their adventure, the Woodruffs will explore the best of the six nations known largely in recent years for conflict.

Disney+ teases that they will "share raw, big-hearted moments when 'going rogue' together changes their perspectives - not just on their own relationship, but on other people and places. "

"I couldn't be more excited to share this series with viewers around the world," Bob Woodruff said when the series was announced last month. "This is an adventure of a lifetime to be with Mack discovering together how every place on the planet has the power to surprise, amaze and inspire, despite its past."

All six episodes of "Rogue Trip" will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 24, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttravelnatgeou.s. & worlddisney+ streaming serviceoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NATGEO
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
'Barkskins' brings clash of cultures from bestselling novel to life
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Roy Cooper shares update on NC's COVID-19 response
Millions of tax refunds delayed due to COVID-19
'I can't breathe': 5 guards, nurse charged in NC inmate's death
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
High likelihood tropical system forms off NC coast today
The 411: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 200 stores
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake
Show More
'White Lives Matter' written on street days after BLM mural vandalized
Man, charged with assault, kidnapping in Raleigh standoff
NCSU professor warns chancellor about COVID-19 'super spread'
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
Trump rally 'likely contributed' to COVID surge, official says
More TOP STORIES News