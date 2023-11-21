Celebrity chef bringing Bobby's Burgers to RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bobby's Burgers, a burger joint from celebrity chef Bobby Flay is making a landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The site is expected to open at the end of 2024, offering travelers what the chain calls the "ultimate burger experience."

in a release, the renowned chef said he is thrilled to join one of the nation's hubs for high-profile restaurants.

"This will be our second airport location, and I'm so happy that we'll soon be able to reach hungry travelers going to and from Raleigh bringing the crave-able flavors of Bobby's Burgers wherever our dedicated guests are," Flay added.

Flay is well-known for his iconic restaurants such as Mesa Grill, and Food Network shows, including "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef."