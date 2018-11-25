2 bodies pulled from Kerr Lake believed to be missing Henderson couple, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

2 bodies found in Lake Kerr believed to be missing Henderson couple

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to a statement by Henderson police, two bodies recovered from Kerr Lake are believed to be the Henderson couple who was reported missing earlier this week.

Crews said they received a call Saturday about a body floating in the water.

Officials responded to the scene and found two bodies.

One of the bodies was inside of the car, while the other was floating in the water.

Authorities said the pair was a man and a woman and are believed to be Kesha Smith, 36, and 40-year-old Robert Bullock.

Lt. Chris Ball with the Henderson Police Department said the manner and cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.

The death investigation is being led by Vance County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundvance county newscharleston shootingVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thief drives into Verizon store, steals merchandise
Court documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
Community holds vigil for Durham man detained by ICE
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Search for Hania Aguilar nears week 3
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Shopping local can help drive local economy
Show More
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
5,300 gallons of wastewater to flow into Durham creek
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
More News