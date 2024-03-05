Body of NC 18-year-old found near highway 2 days after he was reported missing: Sheriff

Deputies in Halifax County are conducting a death investigation after an 18-year-old was found dead in Wilson, NC.

The sheriff's office said they received a call around 4:10 p.m. Monday, March 4, from the Wilson Police Department (WPD) that a body had been found near NC Highway 481, just outside Enfield.

The person has been identified as Amir Hinnant, of Spring Hope. The Halifax County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says Hinnant's family reported him missing on Saturday, March 2 to Wilson police.

Officers believe Hinnant's death occurred at another and his body was dumped in rural Halifax County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff's Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

