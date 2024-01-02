Enfield man killed when bullets from outdoor gunshots come into his apartment: 'Enough is enough'

81-year-old William Neville, of Enfield, is dead after being shot Monday evening from apparent stray bullets that entered his apartment. Police the apartment was of several hit by gunfire.

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 81-year-old Enfield man is now dead after being shot Monday evening by apparent stray bullets that entered his apartment.

William Neville was sitting inside an apartment in the 300 block of Carriage House Lane when the shots were fired.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office, who took the call, the shots came from the rear of the apartment building and struck multiple units around 6:30 in the evening.

"Now, a great-great-grandfather sitting on the chair eating a bowl of cereal is deceased," said Neville's daughter. "Two very sick women have been displaced from their homes. Only a heartless individual would be responsible. I ask, no I beg of you, if you know something, say something. Put the guns down and stop the senseless killing and shooting. Last night, it was my father and another young man. Tomorrow, it could be one of your loved ones. Enough is enough."

Law enforcement officers also said a man by the name of Eric Davis was also struck. He was taken to a local facility and has since been released.

"My father didn't bother anyone and was loved by many. He never met a stranger," said Neville's daughter. "He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and cousin."

The Enfield Police Department is now investigating the incident and has asked for the State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in solving the crime.

"I know everyone is scared. Right? But together if they would work with us, we will make a difference in this community and we will take back these streets, so help me God. These people, whoever these folks were who shot at this complex, they didn't show any mercy to the residents there. So when it comes time for us to charge them, we're not going to show them any mercy either on the charges," Enfield police chief Eric Johnson said.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

Chief Eric Johnson asks that the public send any info to 252-886-0225 or ejohnson@enfieldnc.org