4th body found in 4 days in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another dead person has been found in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro Police Department said officers found the body around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Isler Street.

The body belonged to a woman and was found inside the home.

Investigators identified the woman as Eboni Marie Jackson, 47. Her cause of death remains under investigation, but police said they do not suspect foul play.

Jackson is the fourth person to be found dead in the town in as many days. Police do not suspect foul play in any of the deaths, but all of them remain under investigation.

Richard Scott Lane, 40, was found dead near the intersection of I-795 North and West Ash Street on Friday.

On Saturday morning, Billy Wayne Saunders, 40, was found dead inside a room at the Irish Inn on Sunburst Drive.

Shawnell Kristen Alves, 34, was found dead Sunday in a tent located in a wooded area along Royall Avenue.

Drugs to blame?

Goldsboro Police Department has not specifically said any of those deaths are drug related. However, the department did make two posts on its Facebook page Monday warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

One of the posts read as follows:

"In recent days, our community has seen a rise in overdoses and deaths related to tainted drugs. Substances like heroin and methamphetamine are being laced with potent and dangerous additives, such as fentanyl, putting users at a higher risk of overdose and death. It's crucial to be aware of these risks and take precautions. Please be mindful to never use alone, and carry naloxone (Narcan) if possible. Seek help from local resources or healthcare professionals for support with substance use. Your safety and well-being are paramount."