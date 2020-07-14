Body found in Wake County home could be connected to two other deaths under investigation in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Multiple deaths reported in Wake County overnight might be connected, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.One of the bodies was found inside a home on Alta Vista Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Deputies said they were called to complete a welfare check at the home because of a separate investigation being done by Raleigh Police Department. When deputies arrived, they looked through a window and saw a body.Deputies said the victim may have been dead in the house for a couple days before being found."So my friend has been layingin there all these days. That's why I really started crying, because how horrible to think," a friend of the victim said. ABC11 is not identifying the Alta Vista Court victim until investigators confirm that family has been notified.A spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe the Alta Vista Court death is connected to the cases Raleigh Police Department are investigating.Raleigh police confirmed that, on Monday, officers were dispatched to welfare check in the 3900 block of Bentley Meadow Lane. A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.A follow-up investigation then led officers to the 1300 block of Fairview Road where an 80-year-old man was found dead.Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.Raleigh police did not confirm that the deaths were related to the other death on Alta Vista Court, however, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day that the cases were possibly connected.Wake County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest has been identified in connection to the case.Raleigh police said there is not an on-going public safety concern.