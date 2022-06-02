Food & Drink

Bojangles to open new location on UNC campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - June 2, 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Bojangles is coming to the University of North Carolina's campus, according to the school's dining website.

The long-rumored Bojangles on the bottom floor of the Carolina Union appears to finally be a reality.

Carolina Dining Services now lists two dining options under the Carolina Union: Alpine Bagel and Bojangles.

The Bojangles will go into the location recently vacated by Wendy's.

The North Carolina-based chicken restaurant is no stranger to being associated with UNC. Bojangles' food is sold at some UNC sporting events and fans of the men's basketball team are familiar with the chant 'we want biscuits," referring to a special deal triggered when the Tar Heels score 100 or more points.

According to Chapelboro, the university plans to open the new on-campus location for the fall 2022 semester.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchapel hillfoodunc
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in Raleigh crash that killed two people
NC Senate expected to pass medical marijuana bill
Man shot multiple times at Raleigh bus stop
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Morrisville moms, Durham church call for action after mass shootings
Want to buy a Raleigh home? It'll cost you 46% more than last year
NC Senate votes to pass controversial Parents' Bill of Rights
Show More
'Murder at San Francisco City Hall' | Watch full documentary
America's last Howard Johnson's restaurant has closed
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
New Publix Super Market coming to Durham
More TOP STORIES News