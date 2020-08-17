'She's not breathing': 911 call released in case of 17-year-old girl found dead at Raleigh Bojangles

The call was made around 8 p.m. on August 15 from the Bojangles located on Jones Sausage Road.
"This is crazy man," the caller can be heard saying. "Man, this is not good right here."
The caller told the 911 operator that the teen was unresponsive in her car in the restaurant's parking lot.
The car had its door wide open and it was still running.
"She's not breathing. I've tried to shake her," he said. "No response, no nothing."
Bojangles management said it is cooperating with police and has handed over surveillance video.
After an investigation, Raleigh Police Department confirmed that the girl inside the car had died. Officers identified her as Veronica Lee Baker of Raleigh.
Baker's cause of death remains under investigation, and there have been no arrests associated with the case.