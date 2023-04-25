Moore County middle school evacuated after bomb threat

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bomb threat was reported at New Century Middle School on Tuesday afternoon, Moore County School officials said.

The school immediately evacuated all students and staff.

Authorities are conducting a full search of the campus.

All students and staff remained in their designated safe areas.

A message was sent to all New Century Middle School parents about the procedures for dismissal.

Students will be released on a normal schedule beginning at 3 p.m. Car riders can be picked up at the tennis courts. The traffic pattern will be different, officials said, and it will take longer than normal to conduct pickup. Transportation for bus riders will be provided.

The Moore County Sheriff's Department, Carthage Police Department, and Moore County Schools Police are assisting.