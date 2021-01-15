abc11 together

Dream Big Book Drive moves to a drive-thru event

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Monday, January 18, Book Harvest will hold its 10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive and Community Celebration, however this year it will be a drive-through event. The Big Dream Book Drive and Community Celebration will take place Monday, January 18 from 12pm to 4pm at Durham Central Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbooksreadingabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Blood Drive
MLK Day events in the Triangle go virtual
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021
Plasma donors needed as COVID-19 cases increase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Long line forms for vaccine in Cumberland County
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
MLK events kicked off Friday in Raleigh
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
Show More
'One more check isn't enough,' Durham mayor pleads
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC
Man ejected, killed in Fayetteville crash on I-295 off-ramp
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
1 year after CO crisis, families at McDougald Terrace still struggling
More TOP STORIES News