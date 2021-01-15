Dream Big Book Drive moves to a drive-thru event
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Monday, January 18, Book Harvest will hold its 10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive and Community Celebration, however this year it will be a drive-through event. The Big Dream Book Drive and Community Celebration will take place Monday, January 18 from 12pm to 4pm at Durham Central Park.
