ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021

ABC11 Together - American Red Cross Blood Drive
January is National Blood Donor Month and thousands of people in North Carolina are in need of lifesaving care directly related to blood donations.
To aid those in need, ABC11 is joining with the American Red Cross and our partners at Radio One Raleigh for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive on Jan. 13. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can register to donate at either the Crabtree Marriott in Raleigh or the Woodpeckers Stadium VIP Lounge in Fayetteville.
Click here to register for the blood drive.
There is an urgent need. In just over a span of three months last year, the Red Cross experienced a cancellation loss of nearly 37,000 blood drives due to COVID-19 closings. Add to the fact that every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion due to an accident, illness, or injury and the need is evident.
We are encouraging all eligible and healthy individuals to make an appointment. Presenting donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and a $10 Papa John's gift card while supplies last. And thanks to the partnership between the Red Cross and NFL, donors will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles!
Thousands of people are counting on you to help. Each donation site will take added precautions to ensure that the process is safe for all involved. Face masks are required. Donor and staff temperature checks will be administered before entering. Beds will be spaced at least 6ft apart and all stations will be routinely cleaned between donations. Extra guests will not be allowed unless donating.
Additionally, all donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies could provide convalescent plasma for critically ill coronavirus patients. To learn more about this process go to redcrossblood.org.
Please click here to register today. The Red Cross recently implemented donor eligibility changes announced by the FDA. If you have questions about your eligibility status click here or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee's Virtual MLK Day Celebration
For 40 years the Triangle Martin Luther King Junior Committee has organized events on MLK Day. Those events include the annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, a march through the streets of Raleigh, and a concert at Memorial Auditorium. This year those events will happen virtually.
The first event of the MLK holiday weekend is the wreath laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Garden in Raleigh, Friday, January 15 at 7am.
The keynote speaker for this year's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry. The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast begins at 7am on Monday, January 18.
The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. noon observation will take place at 12pm on Monday, and that is followed by the virtual Evening Musical Celebration at 5:30pm..
Click here for more information on how to watch the Virtual MLK Celebration.
Book Harvest's Dream Big Book Drive & Community Celebration
On Monday, January 18, Book Harvest will hold its 10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive and Community Celebration, however this year it will be a drive-through event. The Big Dream Book Drive and Community Celebration will take place Monday, January 18 from 12pm to 4pm at Durham Central Park.
Click here for more information.