ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 10, 24: Reading Month, LUNGe Forward 5K, Durham Crop Walk

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March features segments on National Reading Month, Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K & the Durham Crop Hunger Walk.

NATIONAL READING MONTH

March is National Reading Month. The Durham Literacy Center is hosting its annual Literacy Event to raise money and awareness for literacy and reading help.

TRIANGLE LUNGE FORWARD 5K

Walk & Celebration Raising Money for Lung Cancer Awareness.

Abc11 is a proud sponsor of the Triangle LUNGe Forward 5k run, walk and celebration. The event raises critical funds for lung cancer research and education. The race kicks off Saturday March 23 at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

DURHAM CROP HUNGER WALK

Ending hunger one step at a time. The Durham Crop Hunger Walk raises critical funds for the local community and the food insecure around the world. The Durham walk is one of the largest in the country. It starts Sunday March 24 at Duke Chapel.