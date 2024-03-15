LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration is day of hope for those impacted by lung cancer

The annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration on Saturday, March 23 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Proceeds from the event benefit The Lung Cancer Initative.

The annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration on Saturday, March 23 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Proceeds from the event benefit The Lung Cancer Initative.

The annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration on Saturday, March 23 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Proceeds from the event benefit The Lung Cancer Initative.

The annual Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration on Saturday, March 23 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Proceeds from the event benefit The Lung Cancer Initative.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every two and a half minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with lung cancer, according to statistics.

In North Carolina, that is 24 people a day who are diagnosed with the disease.

The Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI) is hoping for a cure for the disease. The nonprofit was formed in 2006 by a group of volunteer advocates with a focus on funding research and raising awareness about lung cancer.

They host events like its annual LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration to raise money for the research. As of 2024, the event is in its 18th year.

This year's event is on Saturday, March 23 at the Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary. It's free for lung cancer survivors.

The run, walk aims to be a day of hope, survivors of lung cancer and remembrance for those who have died from the disease.

This year's goal is to raise 125 thousand dollars.

Click on Lunge Forward for more information.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

WATCH | Paige Humble, Chief Executive Officer at the Lung Cancer Initiative talked with ABC11 about LCI, its mission lung cancer and their annual 5K.