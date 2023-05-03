'Growing quick': Thousands of homes, increased business point to big changes in Franklin County

Franklin County has seen increased interest from developers lately, including the Town of Youngsville, where thousands of homes are being built.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Franklin County has seen increased interest from developers lately, including the Town of Youngsville, where thousands of homes are being built.

More than 1,000 homes are planned in an area across from Youngsville Academy, at the same time, more houses are under construction in Wiggins Village.

"They're growing quick," Carolyn Wilkerson said. "If you don't look on the website or contact them, you'll miss out because people are really getting them, moving from other areas here."

The growth is a win for downtown businesses like the Burnt Barrel.

"My staff has definitely increased," owner Amy Karlgut said. "I'm also now doing all the downtown events."

Karlgut welcomed the growth that could bring more competition to the area.

"The more robust the community we have here, the more people are going to come, so I think we just need to work together and support one another and we will all rise together," Karlgut said.

Several North Carolina counties were listed as the fastest growing places in the U.S., including Franklin County where the population grew more than 7% between 2020 and 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Franklin County is in the path of growth," Summit Real Estate Group's Mark Billeaud said.

The developer is planning a new business park that will span more than 100 acres near Long Mill Road in Youngsville.

Billeaud said the plan is to develop it in three phases, with the first phase beginning construction next week.

"An industrial building can be for manufacturing or it can be for warehousing," Billeaud said. "We look for areas that are underserved by industrial and when we go to those communities and have these discussions ... we find that there are not many opportunities. That's what we found in Franklin County."

Although it may take a few years before the project is completed, their investment could bring 400 jobs to the region.

"Investments in public safety infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure and support for transportation improvements are all contributing to Franklin County's appeal," Franklin County Manager Kim Denton said. "County leadership is committed to continued preparation for growth."