Durham's growth awed by Charlotte developer and he's making moves to build a mixed-use community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte developer Space Craft has filed for rezoning to allow for more residential and retail in a mixed-use community plan they named "Brickworks."

"I think it's a unique location," Space Craft CEO Harrison Tucker said.

The 95-acre site off Angier Avenue east of downtown between the Durham Freeway and Interstate 885 has a lot of potential as the Bull City grows, according to Tucker.

"You'll have really easy access to Golden Belt and the Elizabeth Street Retail and downtown Durham," Tucker said. "Not to mention just the proximity to jobs at Research Triangle Park (RTP). So I think that sort of mixed-use environment is really attractive for folks."

It's too early in the process to reveal potential designs, but Tucker said they're excited to keep a lot of the nature in place.

"I think there's an opportunity here for kind of an ecological-focused village feel," Tucker said. "We have lots of trails, biking and walking trails on the site highlighting the mature trees that are already there and allowing those to continue to flourish."

Tucker also hopes to stay local and commit a part of the plan to affordable housing.

"We want to pay tribute to Durham's history and the development through the architecture, through the kind of businesses that we partner with on the retail front," Tucker said. "And I think we want the neighborhood to sort of feel open and accessible to all of Durham."

Tucker said they'd like to get the first phase of construction underway within the next 18 months and complete the plan in five years.

"The goal is to build walkable neighborhoods in fast-growing cities just like Durham," Tucker said. "We're excited to make this into a reality."