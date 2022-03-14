Officers across 100 NC counties ramping up patrols against drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers across 100 NC counties ramp up patrols against drunk driving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As part of the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program, law enforcement from all 100 North Carolina counties will be increasing patrols between March 14 and March 20.

The patrols are meant to catch partiers celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which falls on Thursday this year.

Officers will be checking for drivers on highways and setting up checkpoints along busy routes.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a driving while impaired (DWI) charge could result in jail time, loss of license and an average of $10,000 in fines and other fees. That's not to mention the cost of potential lost life.

Just last week, a crash on I-40 killed three people. Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

In 2021, the Booze It & Lose It campaign resulted in nearly 2,000 DUI arrests across all 100 counties. In total, there were 6,371 criminal violations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighncduist. patrick's daync highway patroldrunk drivingdui crashdwi
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
1 person taken to hospital; 2 firefighters injured in Raleigh fire
One injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
American Idol Recap: Happy tears and top 10 performances
ACC gets 5 teams in NCAA Tournament including 2 seed Duke, 8 seed UNC
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
High gas prices affect Farmers Market vendors and customers
Show More
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
Local Ukrainians to host rally as Russia's invasion intensifies
Driver escapes after causing rollover crash on I-95
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News