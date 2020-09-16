Boston elevator crashes to the ground, kills university lecturer

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts woman died when the elevator in her apartment complex suddenly plummeted to the ground.

Screams filled the Boston apartment building Monday afternoon.

"I heard someone that was bringing in a package out in the hallway, and then I heard an ungodly scream," neighbor Leanne Scorzoni told the local ABC affiliate. "Then we ran out into the hallway, and we saw a gentleman who was obviously in distress. He was screaming and hyperventilating, saying: 'She's dead! She's dead!'"

The woman was later identified as Carrie O'Connor, 38. She was a French lecturer at Boston University.

O'Connor, who had just recently moved into the building, reportedly was trying to load a box into the elevator when it suddenly dropped between floors.

State regulators said the elevator had recently been inspected and certified.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettselevatorwoman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Suspect connected to missing Raleigh man arrives in NC
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
Satellites show smoke from US wildfires reaches Europe
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Chapel Hill
Wake County Schools targets Oct. 26 return date for Plan B students
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
Show More
Big Ten football to return next month
NC Weather: Rain from Sally arrives tonight
Misinformation on human trafficking hurts victims
FSU sees decline in positive COVID-19 tests as in-person learning continues
Raleigh police chief addresses use of tear gas, cost of Floyd protests in May
More TOP STORIES News