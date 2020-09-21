Boy taken to hospital in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a boy was shot overnight.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Old Oxford Road. The boy was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating. There is no information on a suspect or what led to the shooting. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.



On Friday night, another boy was shot in Durham in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street.
