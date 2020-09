Boy taken to hospital in Durham shooting

DPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Old Oxford Rd. A juvenile male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an active investigation and there is no further at this time. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) September 21, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a boy was shot overnight.The shooting happened in the 600 block of Old Oxford Road. The boy was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.Police are investigating. There is no information on a suspect or what led to the shooting. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.On Friday night, another boy was shot in Durham in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street.