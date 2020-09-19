shooting

Boy hospitalized after late night shooting in Durham, officers investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boy is in the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Durham late Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Durham police tweeted the shooting which occurred in the area of Raven St. and Apollo St.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

Durham police continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
