Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment stolen from Durham parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Boy Scouts had their trailer full of camping equipment stolen in Durham."When I see that person drive our trailer off the parking lot I just get filled with anger," Soutmaster Jimmy Smedley said.Durham Police Department said a man pulled his Chevrolet Tahoe up to the trailer, which was parked in a lot on Hillandale Road, early Friday morning. The thief then hitches the white trailer to their Tahoe and drives off."They're going to be pretty surprised when they see a bunch of old Boy Scout camping equipment in there," Smedley said.That trailer belongs to Scouts BSA Troop 424. It's filled with about $5,000 to $10,000 worth of camping equipment, and it's used for their monthly camping trips."Camping is one of the few things that Scouts and youth can do in where we are right now. And we were really looking forward to planning out the next year of camping activities," Smedley said.Now Smedley and the boys are hoping the trailer will be returned along with the equipment. Until then, the Scouts won't stop learning and their programming will continue the best it can."I'd like for it to be an experience the Scouts remember. Remember the time when our trailer was stolen and remembered how we persevered and we were resilient and we emerged even better than we were before," Smedley said.If you have any information, please call Durham Police Department on the CrimeStoppers hotline (919) 683-1200.