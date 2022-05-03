Durham Police search for man suspected in string of Braggtown-area armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are looking for one man who they said they believe is behind a string of armed robberies in and around the Braggtown community.The seven robberies happened between April 18 and April 30 on Dearborn Drive, Usher Street, Craven Street, Allgood Street and Highland Avenue at Hammond Street.Most of the victims were Hispanic and police said the suspect approached them with a gun, demanding money.Investigators are not investigating any of the incidents as hate crimes, a Durham Police spokesperson told ABC11.In one of the photos that police released of the suspect, he is seen shirtless, wearing a black mask and appears to be holding a gun.Police said the suspect was often reported wearing a hoodie that was black, blue, or a combination of both.Officers said the suspect assaulted one woman after she moved a bicycle out of the road that was believed to have belonged to him.DPD said its Hispanic Liaison Officer R. Avila is doing outreach for Hispanic residents in the area.Anyone with information about the rash of armed robberies should contact Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.