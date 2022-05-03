Durham Police search for man suspected in string of Braggtown-area armed robberies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for suspect in string of Braggtown armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are looking for one man who they said they believe is behind a string of armed robberies in and around the Braggtown community.

The seven robberies happened between April 18 and April 30 on Dearborn Drive, Usher Street, Craven Street, Allgood Street and Highland Avenue at Hammond Street.

Most of the victims were Hispanic and police said the suspect approached them with a gun, demanding money.

Investigators are not investigating any of the incidents as hate crimes, a Durham Police spokesperson told ABC11.

In one of the photos that police released of the suspect, he is seen shirtless, wearing a black mask and appears to be holding a gun.

Police said the suspect was often reported wearing a hoodie that was black, blue, or a combination of both.

Officers said the suspect assaulted one woman after she moved a bicycle out of the road that was believed to have belonged to him.

DPD said its Hispanic Liaison Officer R. Avila is doing outreach for Hispanic residents in the area.

Anyone with information about the rash of armed robberies should contact Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimelatinalatinorobberyarmed robberygunstargethispanic
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Triangle abortion clinics 'preparing' for impact of court decisions
Will abortion rights in NC change if Roe v. Wade is overturned
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Woman seriously injured in Selma workplace accident
Durham scientists developing lab-grown human milk for babies
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
NC reaction to report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade
Show More
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
After 2-year pandemic hiatus, Got to Be NC Festival returns to Raleigh
Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
Second arrest made in deadly Rocky Mount shooting
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
More TOP STORIES News