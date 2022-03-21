localish

Bay Area three-time cancer survivor details inspiring road to recovery

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Three-time cancer survivor shares her inspiring story

ST. HELENA, Calif. -- Bay Area native Kary Duncan has survived two bone marrow transplants, breast cancer, and having most of her thyroid removed. Today, she's opening up about her survival journey and helping others through their health journies.

"The last 10 years, people have reached out to me knowing what I've gone through, what is it like to be in the hospital? What does it like to get this treatment or that treatment," explained Duncan. "And there's a lot of comfort in talking to someone who's gone through this experience."

Duncan's journey began in 2012 when she was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, caused by blood cells that are poorly formed or don't work properly. She would then go on to receive two bone marrow transplants.

An organization called Be The Match found two bone marrow donors who helped save her life.

Today, Kary and her husband David Duncan are dedicated to giving back and supporting cancer research. V Foundation for Cancer Research will pay them tribute as the 2022 Vintner Grant Honorees of the inaugural Sonoma Epicurean Weekend in Sonoma County's renowned wine country.

Proceeds from the event will fund cancer research and related programs to benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

For more information on the 2022 V Foundation Sonoma Epicurean, and to register to attend, please visit here.

Visit here for more information on the V Foundation or to make a donation.

Learn more about Be The Match here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. helenasonomakgoawardbone marrowcancerlocalish
LOCALISH
Three-time cancer survivor shares her inspiring story
Visit the first women-led food hall in the country
Meet the man behind this popular spot's trendsetting treats
This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see
TOP STORIES
People getting shot with airsoft-style guns in latest TikTok trend
Chatham County Schools taking actions after mock 'slave auction'
Wendell man missing since Thursday found dead in car
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
3 victims identified in Fayetteville shooting
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
'We are here': Durham attorney, judge on Brown Jackson hearings
Show More
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time
'Flee' makes Oscar history with 3 nominations
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21
18-month-old hit by car, killed in Vance County
More TOP STORIES News