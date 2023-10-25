According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States.

Breast cancer survivors share journey, raise awareness about the disease: 'Not losing this battle'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cancer picked the wrong girl.

Priscilla Williams rolled up her sleeves to take on stage one breast cancer after her 2021 New Year's Eve diagnosis.

"This is not going to get me. I'm not going to lose this battle," said Williams.

Today, she is a survivor. She wears a pink bracelet with the words 'strength' written all over it.

"You have to encourage yourself. You have to have strength on the inside that this will not defeat you," she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States. It's the leading cause of death in Black and Hispanic women.

Awareness is key. At St. Augustine's University, pink flags lined the quad. Drone11 flew overhead as students, staff and faculty formed a human breast cancer ribbon around the flagpole as a symbol of support.

Stephanie Blakely works as a recruiter for the HBCU and at 29 years old, is already a survivor.

"To consider myself a survivor is something I'm still getting used to," said Blakely.

She's one year cancer-free. She showed ABC11 several photos from her chemo journey. The final photo showed a hairless Blakeley smiling through a mask. It was taken moments after she rang the bell marking the end of treatment.

"I was completely bald. I lost my eyelashes, eyebrows, everything. Completely bald," she said. "Yes, I did fight. Yes, I am in remission. Yes, I did have all those things happen to me."

Making Strides of the Triangle is hosting its annual 5k walk at the Fenton in Cary on Saturday morning. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. It's one of the many ways local organizations are making an impact in the community as they raise awareness of breast cancer.

Stories of survival keep the breast cancer community fighting for a cure. The hope is that day comes soon.

"I'm blessed and I know it," said Williams.

