'Black Women Matter': Candlelight vigil held in downtown Fayetteville for Breonna Taylor, FPD joins in solidarity

HAPPENING NOW: The Ville’s Voice has organized a candlelight vigil in downtown Fayetteville for Breonna Taylor. Police Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers have joined in solidarity. 🕯 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TKALAw6Viw — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) September 24, 2020

Couple dozen people including @FayettevillePD gathering downtown to remember Breonna Taylor. Community group “The Ville’s Voice” is holding this candlelight vigil in honor of Taylor. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/TGedlRQ6PD — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) September 24, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members and police officers came together in downtown Fayetteville to honor the life of Breonna Taylor on Thursday evening."The Ville's Voice", a local social activist group, organized a candlelight vigil along Hay Street, near the downtown roundabout.Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers joined the group by lighting candles around a poster saying, "Say Her Name" and "Breonna". A little more than a dozen people made their way to the vigil. Some individuals held signs that read "Black Women Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace".Eyewitness News spoke to one organizer who told us she's angry that a grand jury did not indict any officers in the death of Taylor. She told ABC 11 this about honoring the 26-year-old's short life and demanding change.