'Long live Kali, long live my boys': Smithfield-Selma High School honors five teens who passed away

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds filled the bleachers of the Smithfield-Selma High School football field Wednesday night to honor the lives of students who recently passed away.

Four current and former students were killed in a high-speed crash early Monday morning. 17-year-old Alan Lockamy was behind the wheel on I-95 northbound with passengers Chris Jackson Jr. (17), Freddy Seras (17) and Semaj Williams (16). North Carolina Highway Patrol said they clocked the car traveling more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into a tree, killing all four teens inside.

The community in Johnston County lost the boys while still raw from the grief of losing another Smithfield-Selma classmate, Kali Hwang, in late November. A public obituary for Hwang states that she passed away after a lifelong health battle. She was also honored during Wednesday night's vigil.

"Every one of those students touched the lives of people in our community," Smithfield-Selma High School Principal Crystal Rogers told ABC11.

A growing private memorial inside the school allows students to write notes and share memories of the classmates who have passed away.

"That's been the hardest thing, I think, is for the kids to have to push through and have to be strong. I mean, they're 14 through 18 years old. They shouldn't be having to deal with this," Smithfield-Selma High School teacher Ellen Morgan said.

Rogers shared memories of each student while speaking to the community during the vigil.

"Kali had an unparalleled ability to make everyone around her smile, her infectious laughter echoed through the halls and her kindness touched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. Kali's spirit was a beacon of joy and her memory will forever be etched in our hearts"

"Alan, though quiet, always carried himself with respect and humility. His presence spoke volumes, his actions left a lasting impression on those who had the privilege of knowing him. Alan's legacy is one of understated strength and genuine kindness."

"Freddy, with his sly grin and high ponytail. His unwavering determination was a constant reminder of the power of dreams. I fondly recall our conversations where I would lovingly remind Freddy of his goals and he would respond with that infectious smile of his. Freddy's spirit lives on in the dreams he pursued and the smiles he left behind."

"Christopher "CJ" Jackson was one of my first babies here at SSS. He held a very, very special place in my heart, and he knew it. His connection with his mother was evident and the love between them was a testament to the beautiful relationship that blossomed within our community this year. Christopher's memory is a reminder of the bonds that tie us together even in the face of tragedy."

"Semaj Williams, proudly wearing the number one on his chest, exuded a confidence that inspired those around him. Always asking me 'Ms. G who's the best?' He carried himself with a sense of pride and determination that left an incredible mark. Semaj's spirit lives on as a reminder that each one of us has the potential to be number one in our very own way."

The school is also collecting gift cards to support the families as they say their final goodbyes to the boys. If anyone from the community is interested in donating, the district asks that you reach out to Smithfield-Selma High School to get those gift cards to the families.