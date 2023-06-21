Tropical Storm Bret is expected to strengthen as it reaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is expected by Friday.

Tropical Storm Bret continues path toward Caribbean, should weaken in Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Bret is continuing its path toward the Caribbean. The storm was named on Monday afternoon.

At 11 a.m., TS Bret had sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 14 mph, and will strengthen as it keeps moving west.

Strengthening is expected before Bret reaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is expected by Friday once Bret moves over the Caribbean Sea.

The system is likely to dissipate on Saturday or possibly sooner.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate today.

Almost a century has gone by since a storm last strengthened into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University. The last such storm recorded was Trinidad in 1933, he tweeted.

SEE ALSO | NOAA predicts 'near normal' 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

A second system is also working its way west across the Atlantic Ocean; it's about 1,000 miles behind the first storm system.

The second system is disorganized, but forecasters said it may develop into a tropical depression as it moves west into the Atlantic Ocean. Currently, the system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next seven days.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the systems closely and bring you any important developments as they become available.

Hurricane season started June 1, and two named storm has already formed. The first one, Arlene, formed June 2 in the Gulf of Mexico and proceeded to track south away from the United States. It dissipated before causing any major damage to islands in the area.

SEE ALSO | How to prepare for a hurricane