Brewgaloo in-person festival returning for 10-year anniversary

The gathering is being put on by Shop Local Raleigh.
"With seeing football games come back, with having concerts at outdoor arenas like the Amphitheater and Walnut Creek, we're confident we can do this in a manner that's safe," said Shop Local Raleigh Executive Director Jennifer Martin.
She says Brewgaloo, which runs Friday and Saturday, will be different than years past.
"2019 was our largest event. It's when we saw 50,000 people," said Martin. "We had bloggers flying in from around the country. USA Today named it "Best Beer Festival in the Country" for the second time in a row and then 2020 hit. "
Several drive-thrus were held last year to keep sales streaming in for small businesses.
This year, the in-person event in City Plaza is being scaled back.
Half the number of breweries are participating. 70 spot signing up for the celebration.
5,000 to 10,000 people are expected for the ticketed event. You only pay if you're planning on tasting samples.
Shop Local also decided to leave some of the side streets off the main drag open for extra space.
"It'll allow an opportunity for people to have a place that won't be crowded, that won't have a lot of people to where if they want to remove their masks and eat and drink in the safety of that space," said Martin.
There other events not quite ready for a full return.
Carrboro deciding to cancel its music festival later this month because of the Delta variant.
The popular Downtown Raleigh festival La Fiesta is going virtual again.
Shop Local says if folks don't feel well that day or right about going, they will be refunded.
"Really, we want to encourage people to do what your comfort level is. If you're not comfortable coming, maybe stay at home and wait for next year," said Martin.