CATS now playing at DPAC

The touring Broadway show CATS is now on stage at DPAC.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The touring Broadway show CATS is now on stage at DPAC.

The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries for more than 40 years.

Tickets are still available to watch this latest version of the show. More information here.