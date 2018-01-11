Bronx man accused of raping disabled woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has an update on the investigation into a rape in the Bronx.

By
NORWOOD, Bronx --
The New York Police Department has a man in custody they believe is responsible for stalking and sexually assaulting a woman who relies on a walker to get around.

The attack happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the Bronx.

The 64-year-old victim claims she was followed for some time, with the suspect eventually entering her building and riding the elevator with her.

Police said he pushed his way into her apartment and dragged her to the bedroom, where she was sexually assaulted.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The man fled the scene with $240 in cash that the victim had for rent.

Detectives picked up a man, who may be homeless, in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

Neighbors identified him from the surveillance video released by police Tuesday night.

The suspect, 40-year-old Unga Smith, is charged with rape, robbery, burglary, criminal sex act, and sexual abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultNorwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
64-year-old woman followed into her building and raped
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News