Second escaped Virginia inmate captured on college campus near jail

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said the arrest "allows every employee" of his office "to breathe easier tonight."

FARMVILLE, Va. (WTVD) -- The other man who escaped from a Virginia jail is now back in custody, and he was found just four miles away from the jail.

Bruce Callahan, 44, escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail around 20 hours after Alder Marin-Sotelo. Marin-Sotelo was captured Thursday in Mexico.

According to ABC affiliate, WRIC, Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office confirmed Callahan was found near Farmville on the campus of Longwood University.

A statement from Longwood University read in part:

"The inmate was injured and in poor health when he walked onto Lancer Park property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm. He surrendered to police and asked for medical assistance."

Callahan was behind bars on drug charges out of eastern North Carolina, stemming from an arrest in September 2021. He was transferred from the Robeson County Jail to the Virginia jail in September 2022.

Marin-Sotelo is facing charges in the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. He is facing extradition back to the United States, but ABC11 sources said that process could take months.