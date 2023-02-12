Wake County shelter dog goes viral after tearing ear off toy to match him, finds new home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shelter dog from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Wake County is going viral.

The shelter posted photos of Bruno, a dog at the shelter, after an employee saw that he tore off the same ear he's missing from his favorite toy.

Bruno used to live chained up outside and his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him, and he was unable to run away.

Bruno and his favorite stuffed pal found their forever home on Monday. The SPCA posted a photo of the happy family online writing:

"And just like that, Bruno has a new dad!!! Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever."

