Man found dead nearly 6 hours after running from Fuquay-Varina police officer

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who ran and escaped from police was found dead several hours later, according to Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

It all started Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. An officer saw a white four-door vehicle leaving a Citgo gas station on 305 North Main Street nearly cause a crash with a pickup truck. The officer turned on his lights and siren and went after the white vehicle.

The white vehicle continued traveling on Wake Chapel Road and turned on to Fayetteville Street before pulling into a driveway on Fayetteville Street. The driver then ran behind the residence and down a hill leading to railroad tracks. After a few seconds, the officer lost sight of the driver.

Investigators later determined the driver was Bryan Jamal Harris, 36, of Fuquay-Varina.

Then, Thursday morning around 6 a.m. Harris' family members called 911 when they found him unconscious at a home near the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Wake Chapel Road.

Upon arrival, EMS attempted to resuscitate Harris. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris' cause of death remains unknown. An autopsy will be scheduled to help investigators determine what happened.

"We send our sincere condolences to the family of Bryan Jamal Harris," Fuquay-Varina Police Department said in a statement.