From getting a high school diploma, to taking to the skies for the first time, Bryce and his family has turned little moments into big memories.

NC boy with cancer and only weeks to live gets 'Home Alone' inspired dream trip

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bryce Cabe is only 10 years old and he loves exotic cars and the movie, "Home Alone."

His two favorite things were turned into the ultimate dream trip for him, thanks to the Ride of Your Life nonprofit organization.

Dozens of members of Raleigh's Carolina Exotic Car Club gathered at the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford on Wednesday to send the young fan off to New York City on a private plane.

"We're flying them private directly into the city," organizer Justin Miller said. "We have a limo picking them up, taking them in. And really, just an amazing 24 hours ahead for the family and much deserved given the circumstances."

Bryce has cancer and the family recently learned he has only weeks left to live.

"He's 50 pounds and his heart weighs 49," his mother, Shannon Truskowski said.

Bryce Cabe (Photo: Family)

From getting a high school diploma to taking to the skies for the first time, Bryce and his family have turned little moments into big memories.

"I never thought I was going to get to see my son walk the stage," Truskowski said. "I want to give him good thoughts. I want these to be the happy thoughts that he looks at and he can leave this world knowing he was given every opportunity."

The trip to New York City is a first for the family, including their first time flying and being in the Big Apple.

Inspired by the movie "Home Alone," Bryce will spend a night at the Plaza Hotel and go on a shopping spree at FAO Schwarz before he flies back home to North Carolina on Thursday, where he'll live another dream - practicing with the UNC Mens Basketball Team.