Bunn Rural Fire Department damaged after Thursday storms

BUNN, N.C. -- Thursday's severe weather spared no one, not even the Bunn Rural Fire Department.

The storm blew down and mangled one of the Rural Fire Department's garage doors and bent another. The damage leaving glass all over the front carport.

Franklin County Schools has since closed school on Friday because of storm damage and rain and wind threats.
