New Houston spot serving up burgers and fries 'chopped and screwed'

CHOPPED & SCREWED: The new burger spot on Washington Avenue is paying homage to Houston and New York City cultures

HOUSTON, Texas -- A social media influencer is generating buzz over his own restaurant.

Burger Bodega specializes in smash burgers.

The owner, Abbas Dhanani, came up with the concept after running the Instagram @Houstoneatz and working in the familys hospitality business.

Burger Bodega began as a pop-up before opening at its permanent location on 4520 Washington Avenue in November 2022.

The restaurant models a New York bodega while embracing Houston elements on its menu.