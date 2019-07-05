Burlington car thief takes off in SUV with children inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's yet another warning for parents about leaving their children in a vehicle with the engine running - this time in Alamance County.Burlington Police are looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with children inside Wednesday evening outside of a popular sporting goods store.It happened about 8:30 p.m. outside Academy Sports at 655 Huffman Mill Road. Police said a man stole a silver 2015 Ford Explorer while it was parked in a loading area in front of the store.The owner was preparing to load recently purchased items when the suspect ran up and took the car.The owner's children, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were in the backseat of the SUV when the suspect drove away. The driver released the children unharmed in the area of Forestdale Drive and Huffman Mill Road.A witness saw the children being dumped and returned them to the parent at Academy Sports.On Thursday about 5:45 a.m., the stolen SUV was found abandoned on Trail One near Trail Eight in Burlington.Burlington Police haven't found the car thief. He was described only as wearing a green shirt and glasses.Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. Or you can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.