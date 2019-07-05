Burlington car thief takes off in SUV with children inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's yet another warning for parents about leaving their children in a vehicle with the engine running - this time in Alamance County.
Burlington Police are looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with children inside Wednesday evening outside of a popular sporting goods store.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. outside Academy Sports at 655 Huffman Mill Road. Police said a man stole a silver 2015 Ford Explorer while it was parked in a loading area in front of the store.
The owner was preparing to load recently purchased items when the suspect ran up and took the car.
The owner's children, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were in the backseat of the SUV when the suspect drove away. The driver released the children unharmed in the area of Forestdale Drive and Huffman Mill Road.
A witness saw the children being dumped and returned them to the parent at Academy Sports.
On Thursday about 5:45 a.m., the stolen SUV was found abandoned on Trail One near Trail Eight in Burlington.
Burlington Police haven't found the car thief. He was described only as wearing a green shirt and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. Or you can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
