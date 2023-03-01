Burlington police take cover after shots fired during disturbance call; suspect arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington police officers who responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex were forced to duck for cover after a man stepped out of an apartment and fired shots.

The incident happened Friday at apartment units on Beaumont Court.

After surveillance and investigation, Burlington Police developed a suspect, and they arrested 25-year-old Terrence Smith of Burlington on Monday.

During the arrest, officers seized a firearm and drugs.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of cocaine

Smith was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and held under a $300,000 secured bond.