Unattended turkey fryer leads to heavy fire damage at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attempt to fry a turkey led to disaster at an Alamance County home.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, the turkey fryer was left unattended for an extended time while it was heating up, leading to a fire that badly damaged the home.

Firefighters arrived at the house in the 800 block of N. Sellars Mills Road just before 1 a.m. and found flames and heavy smoke from the sides and rear of the home.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely, and firefighters rescued a dog that was inside the house. The family cat also made it out unharmed.

Fire crews got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. The home sustained about $150,000 of damages to the structure and an estimated $50,000 to its contents.

Fire officials said this fire serves as a reminder to be extra vigilant when cooking and especially when using a turkey fryer.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, each year turkey deep fryers on average cause 60 injuries, five deaths and an estimated $15 million in property damage.

If you're using a turkey fryer, never leave it unattended. Keep the fryer outdoors and a safe distance from structures and off wood decks and away from trees.

Never use fryers in garages.

Place the fryer on a level surface and avoid moving it once it's in use.

And never attempt to fry a frozen turkey. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.